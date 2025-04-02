Civale (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
If that goes well, he will throw off the mound again April 8. It seems likely that the Brewers will want Civale to make at least one rehab start, and the team is tentatively projecting a return in late April for the veteran right-hander.
