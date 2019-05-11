Wilkerson (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned to Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilkerson found himself on the injured list after suffering a bruised left foot at the end of April, but he's been cleared to return after missing close to the minimum. He's struggled at the major-league level in 2019 over three appearances (7.36 ERA with eight strikeouts over 7.1 innings), so he'll head to Triple-A for the time being.