Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Beats Cardinals for first career win
Wilkerson (1-0) earned the win over the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five over seven innings. He did not issue a walk.
Wilkerson got the call to replace Zach Davies after the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention Saturday. While he faced a lineup full of bench players, this was an impressive effort nonetheless and Wilkerson was rewarded with his first big-league win. The 28-year-old spent the minor-league season with Double-A Biloxi, posting a 3.16 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 142.1 innings. He should compete for a major-league role in spring training.
