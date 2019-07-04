Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Bound for Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Wilkerson to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday.
Wilkerson was with Milwaukee for just under two weeks, appearing in only two games during his latest stint with the big club and ceding two runs on three hits and four walks over three frames. He'll be replaced on the active roster by fellow reliever Deolis Guerra, whose contract was selected from Triple-A.
