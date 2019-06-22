Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Called up by Brewers
Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday.
Wilkerson has thrown 7.1 innings of relief for the Brewers this season, allowing six runs. He has a much stronger 1.79 ERA in 50.1 frames for San Antonio. Corbin Burnes was optioned in a corresponding move.
