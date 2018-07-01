Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

The Milwaukee bullpen has been a bit taxed of late, so they'll call up the right-handed Wilkerson to provide an extra relief option in the series finale. He's served as a starter in the minors up to this point, posting an impressive 2.08 ERA across eight games (seven starts) in the hitter-friendly Colorado Springs environment.

