Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Called up by Milwaukee
Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
The Milwaukee bullpen has been a bit taxed of late, so they'll call up the right-handed Wilkerson to provide an extra relief option in the series finale. He's served as a starter in the minors up to this point, posting an impressive 2.08 ERA across eight games (seven starts) in the hitter-friendly Colorado Springs environment.
