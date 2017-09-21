Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Chased early in debut
Wilkerson allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in 2.1 innings Wednesday against the Pirates. He didn't factor into the decision.
Wilkerson cruised through the first two innings in just 20 pitches before running into trouble in the third. A leadoff double followed by a walk and a two-run triple had him on the ropes, and an RBI single by Starling Marte ultimately knocked him out of the game after just 2.1 innings. The 28-year-old has yet to find success as a starter above the Double-A level. Even if he does stick in the rotation for another start, it would be unwise to expect much from the rookie.
