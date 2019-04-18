Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Effective in relief appearance
Wilkerson allowed one earned run over four innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals. He also recorded his first big-league hit via a two-run home run.
Wilkerson got the job done after replacing an ineffective Corbin Burnes, eating up four frames out of the bullpen and posting a 3:0 K:BB while giving up five hits -- not to mention accounting for two of the three runs the Brewers scored on the day. Wilkerson is an option to step into the Brewers' rotation in place of an injured Freddy Peralta (shoulder), but he presumably won't be available for a few days after Wednesday's extended outing, so it's likely the club will go in a different direction.
