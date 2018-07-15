Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Heads back to minors
The Brewers optioned Wilkerson to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Wilkerson served as the Brewers' 26th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates and had a disastrous relief appearance in the second game. He pitched the eighth inning of the 6-2 loss, surrendering three hits -- all solo home runs. Wilkerson should settle back into a starting role for Colorado Springs after being optioned.
