The Brewers optioned Wilkerson to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Wilkerson served as the Brewers' 26th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates and had a disastrous relief appearance in the second game. He pitched the eighth inning of the 6-2 loss, surrendering three hits -- all solo home runs. Wilkerson should settle back into a starting role for Colorado Springs after being optioned.

