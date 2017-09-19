Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: In line to start Wednesday
Wilkerson will start Wednesday against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Wilkerson, who was promoted to the majors last week, will get the ball for his first major-league start after compiling a 3.16 ERA and 143:36 K:BB across 142.1 innings with Double-A Biloxi earlier in the year. He's made just one appearance for the Brewers since his callup, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning against the Marlins. He likely won't be given too long of a leash with the Brewers in playoff contention.
