Wilkerson will start Wednesday against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wilkerson, who was promoted to the majors last week, will get the ball for his first major-league start after compiling a 3.16 ERA and 143:36 K:BB across 142.1 innings with Double-A Biloxi earlier in the year. He's made just one appearance for the Brewers since his callup, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning against the Marlins. He likely won't be given too long of a leash with the Brewers in playoff contention.