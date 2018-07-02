Wilkerson was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.

Wilkerson will head right back to the minors after allowing five earned runs off across three innings during a relief outing against the Reds on Sunday. That was his first appearance with the Brewers this season after spending six weeks on the minor-league DL with a shoulder injury to open the 2018 campaign. Look for him to return when the Brewers need an extra arm in the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories