Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Optioned back to Triple-A
Wilkerson was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.
Wilkerson will head right back to the minors after allowing five earned runs off across three innings during a relief outing against the Reds on Sunday. That was his first appearance with the Brewers this season after spending six weeks on the minor-league DL with a shoulder injury to open the 2018 campaign. Look for him to return when the Brewers need an extra arm in the bullpen.
