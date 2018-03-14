Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Optioned to minors
Wilkerson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This takes Wilkerson out of consideration for one of the starting spots on the Opening Day rotation. During the spring, he's appeared in five games and posted an 8.22 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 7.2 innings. Wilkerson will serve as added organizational depth for Milwaukee this season.
