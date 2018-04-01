Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Partially dislocates non-throwing shoulder
Wilkerson will be out several weeks after partially dislocating his non-throwing shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The injury occurred while swinging. The injury could have been worse if it was his throwing shoulder, but he'll still be out several weeks. The 28-year-old reached the majors for the first time last season, tossing 10.1 innings with a 3.48 ERA. He could see time in the majors again later this season once he recovers from his injury.
