Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Wilkerson struggled during his brief time with the Brewers in 2018, accruing a 10.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts over nine innings, so he'll search for a better result this time around. In a corresponding move, Jake Petricka was optioned to Low-A Wisconsin.

