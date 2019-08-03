Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Promoted to majors
Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday.
He has been excellent as a starting pitcher at Triple-A this season (3.06 ERA in 14 starts) but has struggled as a big-league reliever (6.97 ERA in 10.1 innings). Jay Jackson was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Called up by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Rehab start coming Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Lands on IL•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Effective in relief appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...