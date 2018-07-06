Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday and will start Saturday against the Braves.

Wilkerson is up to replace Brent Suter, who hit the disabled list with forearm tightness. How long Wilkerson remains up will depend on the timelines of Suter, Zach Davies (shoulder) and Wade Miley (oblique). The 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA in 34.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season.