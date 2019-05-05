Wilkerson (foot) will make a rehab start with Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wilkerson was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a bruised left foot, but doesn't look to be in line for an extended absence. Assuming his foot responds well to Tuesday's outing, he shouldn't require any additional appearances in the minors before getting the green light to return from the IL.

