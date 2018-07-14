Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Returns as 26th man
Wilkerson was recalled to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
The right-hander will provide some extra depth in the bullpen before likely heading right back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Wilkerson bounced back from a shaky 2018 debut with the big club to toss five innings of two-run ball against Atlanta last week.
