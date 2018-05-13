Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Returns from injury
Wilkerson (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league 7-day disabled Sunday.
Wilkerson is set to rejoin the Triple-A Colorado Springs' rotation after missing the past several weeks with a partially dislocated non-throwing shoulder. Wilkerson will provide valuable starting pitching depth for a Brewers organization that currently has four of its starting pitchers on the disabled list.
