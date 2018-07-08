Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Returns to Triple-A
Wilkerson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Wilkerson was solid in Saturday's spot-start for the Brewers, but will nonetheless return to Colorado Springs as the team makes a flurry of roster moves. The 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in seven starts with the Sky Sox in 2018.
More News
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Works five effective innings•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Recalled to join rotation•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Called up by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Returns from injury•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Partially dislocates non-throwing shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start