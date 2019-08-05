Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Shuttled back to minors
Wilkerson was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Wilkerson made a pair of appearances during his most recent stint with the Brewers, which lasted just two days, allowing one hit across 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. He'll head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm in Devin Williams.
