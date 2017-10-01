Wilkerson will start Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Zach Davies was scratched after the Brewers were officially eliminated from postseason contention with a loss Saturday. Wilkerson will step in for just his second career start (third appearance) at the big-league level. He went 2.1 frames, gave up three runs and failed to record a strikeout in his first start last week, so there's little-to-no streaming appeal here.