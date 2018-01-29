Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Will compete for Opening Day rotation spot
Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Wilkerson will be in the mix for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation during spring training, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wilkerson made his major-league debut last September after impressing enough in 24 starts for Double-A Biloxi (3.16 ERA, 143:36 K:BB in 142.1 innings). He appeared in three games (10.1 innings) for the big club and posted a respectable 3.48 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in the process. Right now, the Brewers have a pair of openings in their rotation that Wilkerson, Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff, Junior Guerra and Yovani Gallardo are set to compete for in spring training, though that could ultimately change if the Brewers pick up additional starting pitching options prior to the start of the season (via trade of free agency). Given Wilkerson's lack of experience above the Double-A level, he appears to be a long shot to crack the team's Opening Day rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Defeats Cardinals for first career win•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Chased early in debut•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: In line to start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Called up Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Faring well with Double-A Biloxi•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...