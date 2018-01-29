Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Wilkerson will be in the mix for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation during spring training, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilkerson made his major-league debut last September after impressing enough in 24 starts for Double-A Biloxi (3.16 ERA, 143:36 K:BB in 142.1 innings). He appeared in three games (10.1 innings) for the big club and posted a respectable 3.48 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in the process. Right now, the Brewers have a pair of openings in their rotation that Wilkerson, Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff, Junior Guerra and Yovani Gallardo are set to compete for in spring training, though that could ultimately change if the Brewers pick up additional starting pitching options prior to the start of the season (via trade of free agency). Given Wilkerson's lack of experience above the Double-A level, he appears to be a long shot to crack the team's Opening Day rotation.