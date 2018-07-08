Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Works five effective innings
Wilkerson (0-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Braves.
Wilkerson was effective in his spot start duties, limiting the Braves to only extra-base hit. His velocity was far from elite -- his average fastball velocity was 88.9 -- but he mixed pitches well, throwing all four of his offerings at least 10 times. It remains to be seen how long he will remain in the rotation with Zach Davies (shoulder), Wade LeBlanc (oblique), and Brent Suter (forearm) all on undetermined timelines. However, Wilkerson acquitted himself well Saturday and made the case for at least one more turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Recalled to join rotation•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Called up by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Returns from injury•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Partially dislocates non-throwing shoulder•
-
Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson: Optioned to minors•
