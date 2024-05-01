Uribe received a six-game suspension Wednesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl Tuesday in the Brewers' 8-2 win over the Rays, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He has appealed the suspension and will be available for Wednesday's series finale versus Tampa Bay.

In addition to Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy receiving a two-game ban, three players [Uribe, Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (five games) and Rays outfielder Jose Siri (three games)] were suspended for their roles in Tuesday's brawl. Uribe's punishment is the most severe since he's considered to have incited the incident in the eighth inning, when he threw a punch at Siri after Siri grounded out. Uribe was ejected from the game, but he'll appeal the six-game suspension with the hope of getting the banishment reduced.