The Brewers promoted Uribe from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

The right-hander will head to the International League after he dazzled over his 15 relief appearances at Biloxi, striking out 28 in 15 innings while allowing just three earned runs and 17 baserunners. Uribe already possesses a spot on the Brewers' 40-man roster, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to join the big-league bullpen by the end of the season if he continues to thrive with Nashville.