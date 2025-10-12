Uribe notched a save Saturday against the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS, walking one batter and allowing no hits over two scoreless innings.

Uribe entered in the eighth inning with the Brewers holding a 3-1 lead. He walked the second batter he faced but didn't allow any other Chicago baserunners as he finished off the win and the series victory. This was Uribe's second appearance of the NLDS, and altogether he pitched three scoreless and hitless frames while posting a 3:1 K:BB. The right-hander should again have a critical high-leverage role for the Brewers in the NLCS against the Dodgers.