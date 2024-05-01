The Brewers optioned Uribe to Triple-A Nashville after Thursday's win against the Rays, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.

It's been an eventful two days for Uribe, who is now headed to the minors after being handed a six-game suspension for his role in Tuesday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Rays. The right-hander appealed the ban and allowed a run on a hit and two walks over one inning Wednesday, and he now has a 6.91 ERA and 14:12 K:BB across 14.1 frames this season. The 22-year-old will likely be tasked with honing his command down at Triple-A, and the demotion will give Milwaukee some bullpen security with Freddy Peralta also facing a suspension, as Uribe won't begin serving his ban until he's back on the major-league roster.