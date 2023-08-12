Uribe pitched a perfect 10th inning to pick up the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the White Sox

Closer Devin Williams had pitched in the ninth inning to help maintain the tie. With the Brewers taking the lead in the 10th, Uribe was called upon to close the door and he delivered with a perfect frame. Uribe has been great for the club since making his debut on July 8, allowing only two runs while striking out 14 in 13.1 innings. Continued performances like this could lead to the Brewers relying on him in higher leverage situations as Milwaukee makes their playoff push.