Uribe (3-2) came away with the win in Saturday's extra-inning game against the Cardinals, when he allowed one unearned run on one walk and one HBP in one inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Uribe was brought in for the 10th to keep the game tied at 7-7, but he proceeded to load the bases after hitting Victor Scott with a pitch and walking Brendan Donovan. Uribe was able to limit the damage to one run after Ivan Herrera grounded out into a double play to bring home Jordan Walker, and Uribe was credited with the win after the Brewers scored two runs in the bottom of the frame. Uribe has yielded just four runs (two earned) across his last 23 innings since the All-Star break and sports a 1.82 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 69.1 innings this season.