Uribe (knee) has struck out three and scattered four hits and no walks across three scoreless innings through his first three appearances in the Arizona Fall League.

Uribe is back in action after missing nearly all of the 2022 minor-league campaign due to the torn meniscus in his left knee that he suffered in April. After a prolonged recovery from surgery, the 22-year-old right-hander looks to have regained his velocity, with Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com noting that Uribe's fastball has occasionally touched triple digits. Uribe is likely to open the 2023 season at Double-A Biloxi, but he could surface as an option in the big-league bullpen during the second half if health prevails.