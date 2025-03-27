Uribe won a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster and will serve a four-game suspension to begin the season.

MLB initially suspended Uribe for six games after he intentionally threw a pitch at Rays outfielder Jose Siri in an April 30, 2024 contest. The Brewers demoted Uribe to Triple-A Nashville immediately after he received the suspension, which was later downgraded to a four-game ban following a successful appeal. However, Uribe never served the suspension after he was diagnosed in June with a lateral meniscus tear in right knee, which required season-ending surgery. After returning healthy for spring training, Uribe secured his spot in the Milwaukee bullpen, but he'll have to wait until next week to make his 2025 debut while he serves the suspension.