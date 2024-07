Uribe underwent surgery on his right knee Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Uribe's return timeline had been uncertain heading into the operation, though he's now been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign and hopes to be ready for the start of spring training. The 24-year-old reliever will finish the year with a 6.91 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 14.1 innings in the majors.