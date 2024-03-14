Uribe could be in line to receive regular save chances with Devin Williams (back) out for three months, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Uribe and Joel Payamps project as the two likely candidates to take over as Milwaukee's closer after Williams was diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back Wednesday. In his first season of big-league action, Uribe logged a 1.76 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 30.2 frames. However, neither Uribe (six earned runs, 4.1 innings) nor Payamps (five earned runs, 2.2 innings) have put together a strong spring, making it unclear who the early favorite is for Opening Day.