Uribe earned the save with a perfect ninth inning in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The 25-year-old right-hander picked up his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 inning on 12 pitches (eight strikes), one day after manager Pat Murphy told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was considering a short-term role change for Trevor Megill. Uribe may now be in the lead for save chances while Megill attempts to get back on track for Milwaukee. Uribe has put up a 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through 7.1 innings for the Brewers this season.