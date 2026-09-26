Uribe (6-3) earned the win after allowing a hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Cardinals.

Uribe didn't have to work hard to get the job done, as he needed only 11 pitches (nine strikes) to cruise through the top of the eighth inning. He took over after St. Louis tied the game at 4-4 and kept it even with a scoreless frame; the Brewers then scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning, allowing the right-hander to earn the win. Uribe was activated from the 15-day IL list due to a forearm injury Aug. 31 and has looked dominant in September, going 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.5 K/9 across 11 innings in 12 appearances.