Uribe was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday at Double-A Biloxi due to right knee soreness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's not considered a serious injury, but the Brewers will play things cautiously with one of their top relief prospects. Uribe, 22, has registered a 1.00 ERA with 17 strikeouts through nine innings this season out of Biloxi's bullpen.