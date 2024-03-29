Uribe retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mets. He did not record a strikeout.

The 23-year-old threw eight of his 11 pitches for a strike as he received Milwaukee's first save chance in the absence of Devin Williams (back). Trevor Megill and Joel Payamps worked the seventh and eighth innings, respectively. Uribe appears to have the leg up for closing duties to begin the season, but Megill and Payamps could still be a factor if manager Pat Murphy elects to utilize a committee approach.