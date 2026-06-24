Brewers' Abner Uribe: Serving one-game ban Wednesday

The Brewers announced that Uribe has dropped his appeal of a one-game suspension and will serve the ban during Wednesday's contest in Cincinnati, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

MLB initially handed Uribe the suspension May 29, after he was deemed to have taken part in an unsportsmanlike celebration during his relief appearance against the Cardinals three days earlier. Uribe had continued to pitch for Milwaukee while appealing the ban, but after he was used in relief in four of the past five days, Wednesday marked an opportune time for him to drop the appeal. He'll be available for the Brewers following Thursday's team off day.