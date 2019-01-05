Brewers' Adam Hill: Dealt to Milwaukee
Hill, infield prospect Felix Valerio and reliever Bobby Wahl were traded to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for outfielder Keon Broxton.
A fourth-round pick of the Mets in the 2018 first-year player draft, Hill tossed 15.1 innings for short-season Brooklyn after his selection, giving up seven runs (four earned) and posting a 26:7 K:BB. The 21-year-old right-hander is probably at least two years away from contending for a big-league roster spot, but he'll likely be developed as a starter by the Brewers after flashing a solid three-pitch mix during his college days at South Carolina and excelling in his initial exposure to the pro ranks.
