Seminaris was traded from the Angels to the Brewers on Tuesday along with Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.

Seminaris began 2022 at the High-A level but was able to work his way up to Triple-A by the end of the season. He had a 5.24 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB across 34.1 innings at the highest level of the minors, and he's likely to remain there to begin 2023 as he joins a new organization.