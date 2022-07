The Brewers placed Houser (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right flexor strain.

With the Brewers labeling Houser's elbow injury as a strain rather than soreness, he seems likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days and could be sidelined through the All-Star break. Aaron Ashby (forearm) is on track to be activated from the IL on Saturday and should fill Ashby's spot in the rotation.