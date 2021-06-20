Houser allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings in a no-decision versus Colorado on Saturday.

The right-hander's run of allowing two or fewer runs ended at four starts, but he was able to complete six innings for the first time since May 8. Houser was spared from the loss when Willy Adames hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning. Houser has a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 56:28 K:BB across 70.2 innings this season. He'll remain at 4-5 heading into his next start, tentatively set as a rematch versus Colorado.