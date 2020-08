Houser (1-1) yielded four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking the loss against Minnesota.

Houser was solid for most of the outing aside from a rough third inning; after allowing two hits and plunking a batter, the 27-year-old righty coughed up a massive grand slam to Eddie Rosario. He'll carry a 2.65 ERA into Saturday's road tilt with the Cubs.