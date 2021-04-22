Houser allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings in the win Wednesday against the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

Houser was able to limit the Padres to just one run in the third and fourth innings after allowing a leadoff double in both innings. Other than that, he slid past the Padres in 4.2 innings of minimal damage. The 28-year-old has the worst ERA amongst Brewers starters despite having a respectable 3.32 ERA through 19 innings. His next start will come at home Tuesday against the Marlins.