Brewers' Adrian Houser: Avoids loss in lackluster outing
Houser yielded three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Monday, striking out two and taking the no-decision in the win over the Reds.
It was the longest outing of the season for Houser and he actually kept the Reds scoreless through five innings. However, before he could record an out in the sixth, Jesse Winker hit a home run and Joey Votto drew a walk before Eugenio Suarez ended his night with a two-run shot. The 26-year-old will carry a 3.26 ERA into Saturday's contest in Pittsburgh.
