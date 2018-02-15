Brewers' Adrian Houser: Behind schedule following appendectomy
Houser is a few weeks behind the rest of the pitchers after undergoing an appendectomy in January, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Houser recently returned from Tommy John surgery last August and will now begin the 2018 campaign a couple steps behind the rest of the staff due to this procedure. The 25-year-old will be back in the minor leagues at the beginning of the season, although it's unclear as to what level and in what capacity. General manager David Sterns admitted that the organization is unsure as to whether Houser will be utilized as a starter or reliever back in December and it doesn't appear as though there's been a clear-cut answer since. Expect a better understanding of his role at the end of spring camp.
