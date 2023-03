Houser (groin) is being examined Sunday after leaving Saturday's outing against the Athletics with groin tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser dealt with groin problems earlier in the spring and also at the end of the 2022 season, so the Brewers will take extra caution to make sure there isn't more to the tightness. A trip to the injured list to begin the 2023 season cannot be ruled out.