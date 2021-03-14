Houser (thumb) is expected to be fine after leaving Sunday's spring game against the Mariners, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Houser was diagnosed with right thumb discomfort after leaving Sunday's game, but manager Craig Counsell said that the injury is more like a cramp. The right-hander could be shut down for a few days, but the issue isn't expected to impact his availability for Opening Day.
