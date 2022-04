Houser (2-2) picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in an 11-1 victory over the Cubs. He struck out six.

The 29-year-old right-hander let only one Chicago runner even reach second base, while his offense supported him with six homers. Houser has delivered back-to-back quality starts and sports a 2.53 ERA through 21.1 innings, but his 18.4 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate suggest he's been more lucky than good so far.